KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 101 in Killingly shut down after a car struck a pedestrian Tuesday.

State police say injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries are not known at this time.

According to the DOT, Route 101 is closed at Route 12.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page to get the latest updates.

