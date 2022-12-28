Teen killed in Christmas morning crash remembered at Canton High School

CANTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A teen killed in a crash on Christmas morning attended Canton High School, officials say.

The accident happened shortly before 6:49 in the morning on Simsbury Road in West Hartford.

Three people were killed in that crash including a mother and son from Hartford.

Police identified them as 17-year-old Raheim Dantae Barry Nelson and 52-year-old Faye Dawson Judkins.

Canton Public Schools says Nelson started school at Canton High School in August and has been a positive force ever since.

In a statement, principal Andrew DiPippo says:

“In a short period of time, he made an outstanding impression on all students and staff with his respectful and dedicated approach to school. While quiet, Raheim had a wonderful sense of humor who openly shared his friendly and supportive disposition with all. He was a major contributor to the team’s highly successful soccer program where he worked seamlessly with his new teammates.”

Nelson played soccer for the school, officials say. In a statement, soccer coach Bill Phelps says:

“Rahiem joined the soccer team this year and became an integral part of our soccer family. He was kind, dedicated, talented and much loved by his teammates and coaches.”

Counselors were offered to students on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.