Travelers stuck as airline cancellations continue

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - Relief is still days away for travelers hoping to fly Southwest Airlines.

Officials have called it a complete meltdown as thousands of flights have been canceled each day this week.

By 12:30 this afternoon, there have been close to 3,000 nationwide cancellations and at least 20 at Bradley International Airport.

The Southwest lines have been empty, but people who have shown up say the process has been frustrating.

It’s a feeling thousands of travelers have in common as they’ve been forced to change plans and spend more money to get back home.

Richard and Barbara Knowles were supposed to fly home to Florida on Monday.

“It’s a problem because of medication. You run out. You don’t bring enough clothes when you thought you had plenty and it has been a real problem,” the couple said.

They decided to change airlines and won’t leave until Friday.

Travelers like Carla Weibel ended up renting a car instead.

“We tried finding flights all day yesterday and we watched it and the airlines were cut throat. They just kept going up and up. We were looking at flights that were 14 hours, two different stops for two thousand dollars,” Carla said.

To stop the unaffordable increase of last-minute prices, United and American Airlines have now put price caps on their flights.

Southwest Airlines has explained that their point-to-point system is partially to blame.

Southwest Airline pilots use a point-to-point system. This means a plane doesn’t go back to its original destination after dropping off passengers, it moves to a new location.

When problems occur, a delay or cancelation has a trickle down effect with no other flights to take its place.

“Our crew scheduling system and software that is not adequate and the massive reassignments with pilots and flight attendants to get them to the airplane. That’s an execution problem to get pilots and flight attendants to the airplanes to operate once something like a weather event or an air traffic control event happens, this company has a really hard time recovering.”

It could still be days until Southwest gets all of their problems dealt with.

Southwest says they’re trying to provide meal vouchers and hotel accommodations for people whose flights are disrupted.

