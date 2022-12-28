Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend at Fairfield rest area

FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend at a rest stop on I-95 in Fairfield Monday.

Authorities said the incident happened at the rest area on the northbound side of the highway around 10:24 p.m.

State troopers responded for the report of a fight between a man and a woman.

When they arrived, they found a man who was bleeding profusely, police said. He pointed at a woman, identified as Kristin Rene Allen, 35, of Sound Beach, New York.

As troopers were giving medical aid to the man, Allen walked away and left the scene, authorities said.

The man told police Allen was his girlfriend of two years.

Allen was upset and stabbed her boyfriend, police said.

The man was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

State police said Allen was found outside of the rest area on Tuesday.

Allen was arrested and charged with assault first-degree and breach of peace second-degree.

She is held on a $100,000 bond and is due in court on Wednesday.

