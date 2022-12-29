Contests
A car crashes through the Exit 17 off ramp

At this time, there were only minor reported injuries.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT. (WFSB) - Middletown police reported of a crash on I-84 East.

The driver lost control of the car and crossed through the Exit 17 off ramp.

The vehicle landed landed on top of another car parked in a parking lot on Straits Turnpike in Middlebury.

The identities of those involved have not been revealed at this time.

However, injuries were reported and one person was transported to Waterbury hospital.

This is an active investigation.

