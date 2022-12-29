Contests
Man arrested after trying to break into state police cruisers in Hartford

A man was arrested for attempting to break into State Police cruisers in Hartford on Tuesday night.(CT State Police)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man has been arrested after attempting to break into police cruisers in the parking lot of Connecticut State Police Troop H in Hartford.

Police say the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night after a man was seen dressed in dark clothing in the rear personnel parking lot.

When troopers spoke to the man, he was identified as 30-year-old Arash Kani.

Kani claimed he was looking for his own dog who he believed had been stolen and used as a police K-9.

Kani stated he wanted to make sure his dog was okay and wanted to “shush” the K-9s who were barking, according to state police.

Kani ultimately tried to break into two state police cruisers that were occupied by state police K-9′s.

Kani was placed under arrest and charged with failure to renew registration, criminal trespass 1st degree, criminal attempt/larceny 1st degree.

