Manslaughter Arrest: Driver arrested for the death of 19-year old

Erles Ismael Aguilera was arrested for manslaughter of a 19-year old in a single motor vehicle accident.(Norwalk Police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORWALK, CT. (WFSB) - Dispatch received a call of a single motor vehicle accident involving four people.

The incidents occurred on Nov. 27 around 8:06 a.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just south of Lowe Street.

Arriving officers found a single vehicle accident with four persons injured.

Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service transported three occupants to the Norwalk Hospital.

One person in the car, 19-year-old Oscar Valdovinos of Norwalk, was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators interviewed victims and witnesses, collected evidence and executed search warrants.

From the investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for the driver, Erles Ismael Aguilera.

Aguilera, 25, of Stamford was arrested for manslaughter as well as driving under the influence.

His bond was set at $750,000.

