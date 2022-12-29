New Haven officer arrested after argument with trick-or-treaters Halloween night

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A New Haven officer has been placed on administrative duty after being arrested Halloween night.

Police say they responded to a verbal altercation at around 8:30 p.m.

New Haven police officer Lindsey Nesto was accused of being involved in a verbal altercation that occurred between her and three juveniles who were trick or treating.

The incident occurred outside a home in Wallingford, according to New Haven police.

Nesto used inappropriate and alarming language towards the juveniles while she chased them down the street, police say.

Nesto was arrested on a warrant charging her with Breach of Peace in the Second Degree.

New Haven Chief Jacobson has placed her on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

