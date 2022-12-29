Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

New Haven officer arrested after argument with trick-or-treaters Halloween night

Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic(MGN via Pexels)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A New Haven officer has been placed on administrative duty after being arrested Halloween night.

Police say they responded to a verbal altercation at around 8:30 p.m.

New Haven police officer Lindsey Nesto was accused of being involved in a verbal altercation that occurred between her and three juveniles who were trick or treating.

The incident occurred outside a home in Wallingford, according to New Haven police.

Nesto used inappropriate and alarming language towards the juveniles while she chased them down the street, police say.

Nesto was arrested on a warrant charging her with Breach of Peace in the Second Degree.

New Haven Chief Jacobson has placed her on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE
New laws in CT 2023: Recreational marijuana, Mileage tax
Travis Schubel was arrested for the death of his baby du to intoxication on Feb. 8.
Parents arrested after child dies from drug overdose
FORECAST: Our Big Warming Trend Continues! Tracking Rain For New Year’s Weekend...
Technical Discussion: Very Mild to end 2022! Tracking Rain For New Year’s Weekend...
File photo of an East Haven police cruiser.
74-year-old dead after car strikes pedestrian in East Haven