New laws in CT 2023, recreational marijuana preparations underway

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As of the new year several new laws will take effect in Connecticut.

One of the big ones is that you will be able to legally buy weed in the state.

Starting January 10th, recreational marijuana will be sold at nine different dispensaries in Connecticut.

As long as you are 21 and show a government ID, you will be able to purchase recreational marijuana.

Preparations are underway at dispensaries as they gear up to expand access to include medical marijuana and recreational cannabis.

“It’s obviously a huge benefit. As I noted, there’s 50,000 [medical marijuana] patients currently in the state, and there’s roughly 2.5 million over 21, and we generally see that 8-10% of a population will be a cannabis consumer,” said Benjamin Zachs, Chief Operating Officer, Fine Fettle.

9 dispensaries will roll out the program but as many as 100 businesses are looking to get up and running soon.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.