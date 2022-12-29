Parents arrested for their baby that died of intoxication

NORWICH, CT. (WFSB) - The father of a baby that died of acute fentanyl and xylazine (animal sedative) intoxication was arrested.

Travis Schubel, 37, of Salem was located during a traffic and arrested on an active arrest warrant.

The mother, Ricki Thomas, was arrested earlier on Nov. 3 in Stonington for Manslaughter 2nd degree etc. and held on a $1,000,000 cash/surety bond. She was scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 4 in Norwich Superior Court.

Dispatch received a call on Feb. 8 that the baby was not responsive and possibly not breathing from the mother Ricki Thomas.

Thomas was heard on the call with Janice Schubel who remarked that the infant’s lips were turning purple and foam coming from the infant’s nose.

When dispatch arrived on scene, they started CPR and transported the baby to William W. Backus Hospital.

Police observed where the baby slept finding a used Narcan cartridge underneath the infant’s pack-n-play. They also found many capped and uncapped needles, yellow glassine bags, small yellow bands, and a pink/white pill in capsule form.

The baby was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Thomas claimed that the infant was her “happy, silly self” the night before and fell asleep like normal.

She also explained that Travis Schubel left the house during the morning of Feb. 8 but could not recall any unusual behavior. Thomas said she was unaware of any drugs in the home and denied ever having used drugs. However, she was aware of Travis Schubel’s history of drug use and was taking methadone at the time that was always kept in a silver lock box, in their bedroom.

Police received a warrant to search the home and noted the deplorable conditions.

In the living room, there was stained furniture a yogurt container with flies, a used diaper on the floor, and a full nip bottle without a cap on the fireplace hearth. The kitchen was with dirty dishes overfilling the sink and cooked food left out.

In the room near the baby’s pac-n-play, there were 38 white and yellow baggies with an unknow powder substance in a dresser drawer that was missing its front side; it could be accessed without being pulled out. The heigght of the drawer was about the same as the top of the mattress, which was measured at approximately two feet four inches off the floor.

Travis Schubel was located on Feb. 15 at the Root Center clinic in Norwich where he regularly picked up his methadone.

Police advised Schubel that he was not under arrest and interviewed him about the incident. He admitted that the narcotics in he and Thomas’s room was his and said, “they’re definitely not Ricki’s.”

Ricki Thomas, 28, was arrested on Feb. 8 for her baby's death of acute fentanyl etc. (Norwich police)

Travis Schubel was also unaware of a used Narcan Cartridge on the floor in their bedroom and stated that no one in the household used Narcan on the baby.

The interview was concluded and Schubel was let go.

It was later revealed that when DCF visited Thomas on Jan. 26, she reported concerns related to Travis Schubel’s drug use and erratic behavior, which was contradictory to her statement on Feb. 8. It also detailed that Travis submitted a urine sample on Jan. 25 to the root center that tested positive for fentanyl. He submitted two more samples that tested positive for benzodiazepines, THC, and fentanyl.

The report stated that combined with the conditions of the home and the parents’ bedroom exposed the baby to drug paraphernalia.

After further investigation, a lab report from a DNA swab matched Travis Schubel to the used Narcan cartridge.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner completed the autopsy of the baby that listed the cause of death as “acute intoxication due to fentanyl and xylazine” and manner of death as “homicide.”

Schubel is currently being held in Norwich police custody on a $1,000,000 cash/surety bond.

