Several roads closed after car strikes pedestrian in East Haven

File photo of an East Haven police cruiser.
File photo of an East Haven police cruiser.(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a driver in East Haven.

Police say the accident occurred in the 600 block of North High Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid North High Street between Grannis Street and Gloria Place while officials are investigating.

Police say drivers can use Laurel Street as an alternate route.

State police also shut down the Exit 52 off ramp on I-95 South.

Police have not released the conditions of the involved parties.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

