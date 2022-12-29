Two days away from a hike in energy rates

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - We’re just days away from a hike in energy rates from the state’s two biggest providers.

As we hit the coldest months of the year, both Eversource and United Illuminating customers will see their bill go up come January.

It’s hard to feel like there’s options when a rate hike like this happens especially when the energy providers are blaming the war in Ukraine for the increase in costs.

The new proposal raises Eversource’s “per kilowatt hour” rate by 13 cents.

U-I customers will see a 10 cent “per kilowatt hour” increase.

The average household will pay an average 84 dollars more per month on energy.

There are some things you can do to avoid the full force of that financial squeeze.

One option is to compare rates and switch your supplier on the website EnergizeCT.com.

People can also apply for the state’s heating assistance programs or a winter protection plan through your supplier, which could prevent your energy from getting turned off.

The state’s Attorney General said it’s important to make sure you’ve read all the details of those plans before committing.

Attorney General William Tong said, “Be careful you know what you are buying. Be careful you know what the fine print says. Be careful you are not signing up for a teaser rate that in a few months you lost that and then pay a much higher price”

Although utilities said the war in Ukraine is the biggest factor in passing higher energy costs off to customers, severe weather isn’t helping either.

During the recent cold snap, wholesale power prices increased more than 6,000 percent in some parts of the country.

