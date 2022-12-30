2 charged in Plainfield after pedestrian struck by projectile

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Charges have been filed in Plainfield after a pedestrian was struck by a gel blaster Thursday evening.

Plainfield police department confirmed that they received calls on Thursday night around 9:22 P.M. for a male pedestrian being struck by a BB gun from a passing vehicle.

The incident happened last night in the area of South Main Street in Moosup Village, and the victim alleged that the weapon was fired from a black Infiniti.

Officers immediately responded and a short time later they encountered a black Infiniti sedan traveling in the area of Starkweather Rd.

Officers conducted a motor vehicle stop in the parking lot of the Mobil gas station on Norwich Rd.

Two loaded Gel Blaster Surge shooting devices were located inside the vehicle.

A gel blaster is a toy gun similar in design to an airsoft rifle, that fires small gel beads.

These beads can be dangerous if they are fired at short range, or impact sensitive regions such as the eyes.

Damian Heath, 22-years-old of Danielson, and passenger Aaron King, 23-years-old of Norwich, were subsequently placed under arrest and transported to Plainfield police department without incident.

King was charged with Assault 1st Degree, Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree, and Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle. King is being held at the Plainfield Police Department on a $100,000.00 cash/surety bond pending his arraignment at the State of Connecticut Superior Court in Danielson on December 30, 2022.

Heath was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the 1st Degree, Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, and Breach of Peace 2nd Degree. Heath is being held at the Plainfield Police Department on a $50,000.00 cash/surety bond pending his arraignment at the State of Connecticut Superior Court in Danielson on December 30, 2022.

