CDC recommends masks for four CT counties

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC is recommending four Connecticut counties mask up after they reached the High/Orange category of its COVID-19 Community Levels Map.

The COVID-19 Community Levels map was introduced earlier this year to inform residents on the latest CDC recommendations to keep themselves safe.

Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven Counties are currently listed in their High/Orange category.

People living in the counties designated in the High/Orange category are advised to wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and get tested if they have symptoms.

“We are now witnessing the long-anticipated winter COVID-19 surge. With 2023 right around the corner, we are in a far better place with this pandemic then we were in 2020,” said Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “We have many more tools at our disposal to deal effectively with COVID-19, including vaccines and updated boosters, Test to Treat locations, the mobile van clinics, and the wide availability of COVID-19 self-test kits.”

Links to all these resources can be found in the DPH COVID-19 toolbox at www.ct.gov/coronavirus.

The Federal Government has also now made four free self-test kits available per household. These free self-test kits can be ordered by visiting www.covid.org/tests.

Test positivity is calculated as a rolling 7-day test positivity by specimen collection date; all positive molecular (PCR/NAAT) test results are divided by all molecular (PCR/NAAT) test results (positive and negative) for the last 7 days and multiplied by 100 to reach a percentage. All data are preliminary and subject to change. Data from previous dates are routinely updated. (CT Department of Public Health)

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.