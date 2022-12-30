How to save on rising electric bills; PURA public meeting with Eversource January 3rd

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There are a few things you can do to make sure you don’t go into electric bill shock.

It’s not too late to switch to a third-party supplier, you can actually do so at any time of the year.

”One thing to know is, it takes about one billing cycle or equivalent of a month, to see that change take effect. But you can switch at any time of the year with no cancellation fees,” says PURA Chairman Marissa Gillett.

You can compare rates and switch your supplier on the website EnergizeCT.com.

On that same website, you can also look through energy efficiency programs the state offers.

“There can be rebates or incentives to switching to an energy star appliance whether it’s a refrigerator or a freezer, a new gas furnace, there are lots of different programs under the energy efficiency umbrella,” says Chairman Gillett.

If you want something simpler, start by changing all indoor and outdoor light bulbs to LED bulbs, says April Mealha of Newington Electric.

She showed us the cost difference between an LED bulb which she says costs $1.57 a year to run and an existing bulb, which costs $8.67 to run.

“You’re saving almost 6 dollars a bulb per year,” says Mealha.

Mealha also recommends getting a smart or programmable thermostat, among other things. You can program it to rise and fall in temperature, as you like.

“Plastic the windows, make sure that your vents are all clean, your filters are all clean, so you get a proper airflow through your heating system,” says Mealha. “I run my dishwasher without the heat setting.”

EVERSOURCE HEARING:

Now two days after the rates go into effect, PURA, the state’s regulatory agency, will hold a hearing with their counterparts in MA and New Hampshire.

At that hearing, Eversource will describe for officials how they go about buying electricity from the energy market for each state they work in.

“Hoping to have a broader perspective of how it’s done in other states so we could tell eversource to do it differently here if that’s warranted,” says Chairman Gillett. That hearing will be held on January 3rd.

Here is how to sign up for the hearing:

Remote attendee access: Participants, interested stakeholders, and members of the public must register through the web link below to listen or to participate in the meeting:

https://ctdeep.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEkcumhpjkpHtNg7jN45u4r-B7V9aSo_sYF

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

