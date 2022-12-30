Kwanzaa celebrations kicked off day after Christmas

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Kwanzaa kicked off the day after Christmas. It’s a seven day holiday that celebrates family, culture and community.

Kwanzaa is a predominantly African American celebration that’s a time for families and communities to come together and celebrate culture.

Having their own celebration is the town of Hamden. They are going to be learning about the seven principles and also going through a candle lighting ceremony.

Today’s principle is ujamaa, which promotes cooperative economics.

It’s something that not only was taught in Hamden, but also at the Hartford Public Library for their celebration earlier today.

“All of those things wrapped up are kind of a way to live. It’s not just about the holiday, it’s not just about December. It’s about us being able to invest in ourselves and strengthen ourselves for the coming year with community at heart,” said Mellissa Craig, Hartford.

Craig says that Kwanzaa is a holiday and celebration that anybody can participate in.

