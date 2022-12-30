Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Kwanzaa celebrations kicked off day after Christmas

Kwanzaa is a predominantly African American celebration that’s a time for families and communities to come together and celebrate culture.
By Bryant Reed
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Kwanzaa kicked off the day after Christmas. It’s a seven day holiday that celebrates family, culture and community.

Kwanzaa is a predominantly African American celebration that’s a time for families and communities to come together and celebrate culture.

Having their own celebration is the town of Hamden. They are going to be learning about the seven principles and also going through a candle lighting ceremony.

Today’s principle is ujamaa, which promotes cooperative economics.

It’s something that not only was taught in Hamden, but also at the Hartford Public Library for their celebration earlier today.

“All of those things wrapped up are kind of a way to live. It’s not just about the holiday, it’s not just about December. It’s about us being able to invest in ourselves and strengthen ourselves for the coming year with community at heart,” said Mellissa Craig, Hartford.

Craig says that Kwanzaa is a holiday and celebration that anybody can participate in.

Kwanzaa is a predominantly African American celebration that’s a time for families and communities to come together and celebrate culture.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FORECAST: Very Mild to end 2022! Tracking Rain For New Year’s Weekend...
Technical Discussion: Very Mild to end 2022! Tracking Rain For New Year’s Weekend...
New laws in CT 2023: Recreational marijuana, Mileage tax
New laws in CT 2023: Recreational marijuana, Mileage tax
How to save on rising electric bills; PURA public meeting with Eversource January 3rd
How to save on rising electric bills; PURA public meeting with Eversource January 3rd
Parents arrested after child dies from drug overdose
Parents arrested after child dies from drug overdose