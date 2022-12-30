Meriden man arrested for selling 12-year-old THC, sexually explicit communication

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 50-year-old Meriden man has been arrested after police say he regularly provided a 12-year-old THC edibles, as well as regularly spoke to them in a sexual manner.

Meriden Police Special Crimes Unit began investigating the man, identified as Moises Santiago, back in June.

After a thorough investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant and charged him with 2 counts of risk of injury/impairing the morals of children and sale, delivery, or giving cannabis to a person under 21, by a person over 23.

Santiago was arrested on December 27.

Meriden Police say they are committed to protecting children and that they fully investigate every allegation of crimes against children that is brought to their department.

