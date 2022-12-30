Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Meriden man arrested for selling 12-year-old THC, sexually explicit communication

Moises Santiago had been regularly providing THC edibles to a 12 year old child, as well as...
Moises Santiago had been regularly providing THC edibles to a 12 year old child, as well as speaking to the child in a sexually explicit manner.(Meriden Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 50-year-old Meriden man has been arrested after police say he regularly provided a 12-year-old THC edibles, as well as regularly spoke to them in a sexual manner.

Meriden Police Special Crimes Unit began investigating the man, identified as Moises Santiago, back in June.

After a thorough investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant and charged him with 2 counts of risk of injury/impairing the morals of children and sale, delivery, or giving cannabis to a person under 21, by a person over 23.

Santiago was arrested on December 27.

Meriden Police say they are committed to protecting children and that they fully investigate every allegation of crimes against children that is brought to their department.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

COVID test generic
CDC recommends masks for four CT counties
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said rain is expected on New Year's Eve.
Technical Discussion: Very Mild to end 2022! Tracking Rain For New Year’s Eve..
Off-duty New Haven officer accused of chasing trick or treaters
New Haven officer accused of chasing trick or treaters, yelling racial slur while off-duty
Animal drug more common in CT overdose deaths
More overdoses in CT involving mix of animal drug and fentanyl