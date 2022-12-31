Contests
10,000 COVID tests distributed in New Haven ahead of New Year’s Eve gatherings

10,000 Rapid COVID tests were distributed in New Haven ahead of New Years Eve events on Saturday.
By Dylan Fearon and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - 10,000 Rapid COVID tests were distributed in New Haven ahead of New Years Eve events on Saturday.

This comes a day after the CDC identified four Connecticut counties with high levels of COVID-19.

The CDC is now recommending residents in those counties to mask up in public places, to stay up to date on vaccinations, and to get tested if they have symptoms.

New Haven County is one of the four that has seen high levels of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

“Transmissions have really climbed in New Haven County,” says Rick Fontana.

Fontana is New Haven’s Director of Emergency Operations. He says Saturday’s test distribution site was set up to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Take a test before you go out tonight. Make sure everyone feels comfortable” says Fontana.

Mayor Elicker says in addition to testing, New Haven residents should mask up before going to public places.

Elicker believes that the number of COVID transmissions could be even higher than what is being reported.

“Unfortunately, it’s more difficult nowadays for us to get a sese of how large the spread is because so many people do the at home tests and don’t report it,” says Elicker.

