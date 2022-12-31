Attempted $100,000 fraud leads to 4 narcotic and gun arrests

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Old Saybrook police arrested 4 people after being alerted by a local car dealership of a possible fraudulent transaction.

Police say Senior Leadership at Shoreline Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Middlesex Turnpike contacted them to say they believed a fraudulent transaction was going to take place later in the afternoon on Friday.

The investigation revealed that the individuals posing as customers were using fraudulent government documents from a stolen out of state identity.

The “customers” left a cash deposit and said they would be back. When they returned, Old Saybrook police were waiting.

The group arrived in two vehicles and, although they attempted to flee, police located, detained, and arrested everyone involved.

A loaded handgun, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and crack cocaine were located in their vehicles, according to police.

Police also say they found documents linking the four to identity theft.

“We take our role to safeguard our customer’s information very seriously,” said Alex Castergini Jr, an owner of Shoreline CDJ. “We are here to be a part of the community which means we have a responsibility to help safeguard it.”

“When we noticed something was off, we immediately contacted the Old Saybrook Police,” said Kobe Tremblay, also an owner of the dealership. “The only thing that comes above our dedication to our customers is the safety of the community we are proud to be part of.”

Alex and Kobe say they will sponsor a fraud/identity theft prevention seminar to be led by Law Enforcement in the beginning of 2023.

“We will not tolerate this type of criminal activity in Old Saybrook,” said Michael A. Spera, Chief of Police for the Town of Old Saybrook. “This is a perfect example of a public/private partnership that helps safeguard our community.”

Old Saybrook police continue to investigate this incident.

