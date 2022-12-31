Community steps up to help Luigi’s Restaurant in Old Saybrook after flood

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Luigi’s in Old Saybrook, which is one of the oldest shoreline restaurants, suffered severe damage from flooding waters on Christmas.

“Probably mid afternoon, we had a roast in the oven, getting ready to cook our side dishes. I have a big family, my wife and I were preparing for that, and we got a call from the fire department,” said Len DiBella.

Water had come cascading down from the second floor of Luigi’s Restaurant. A breach in the sprinkler system could be the issue.

The work is just beginning to bring this 66-year-old Old Saybrook institution back into business.

Crews have done well to save a lot of equipment and furniture.

There is devastation throughout this structure that was built in the late 1800s.

While the DiBellas deal with insurance claims, the local community has jumped in to help. A GoFundMe page for the staff has been set up.

“We have so many servers that are compensated by tips, they have kids in college and rely on that, so something like that will come in handy where I’m sure insurance will fall short,” Len said.

That virtual help is backed up by the Old Saybrook restaurant community. It’s the glue of Old Saybrook.

“We’ve been together, we’ve been neighbors for over 35 years. We’d do anything for the Lenny and the DiBella family, great people, we stick by each other,” said Steve Gianitsos, owner of Old Saybrook Pizza Palace.

The plan is to get the takeout service up and running first.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.