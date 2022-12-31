Numerous local businesses, car, struck by gunfire in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - Ansonia police say they have some strong leads after gunfire struck local businesses and a car Thursday evening.

Police responded to Bridge Street between West Main Street and Main Street at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Their investigation indicates that two people shot at each other but no one was struck by the gunfire.

However, several rounds went into local businesses and one car was hit.

The suspects fled the scene, according to police.

The scene was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Police conducted several searches in the area where numerous items of evidence were located and a vehicle was seized.

Several strong leads are being followed up on by police.

Police also responded to a shots fired incident two hours earlier in the area of Mary and Grove Street.

No victims were located and no residences or vehicles were damaged by the gunfire.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.

