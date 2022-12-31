Police arrest wrong-way driver on New Years Eve morning

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford man has been arrested after driving the wrong way on I-91 Saturday morning.

Police say they received calls of a wrong-way driver on I-91 south in Windsor Locks around 5:38 a.m.

Police say he was traveling in the right lane when he struck a BMW in the center lane.

The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police identified the wrong-way driver as 37-year-old Calvin F Ennis.

Ennis was charged with reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, failure to drive in proper lane, and reckless endangerment in the 1st degree.

Police say this is the second time Ennis has been charged with driving under the influence.

Ennis was released on $1,500 bond and is expected to appear in court.

