Preparations begin for New Year’s celebrations in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Places everywhere are getting ready for their New Year’s celebrations and that includes Bushnell Park in Hartford.

First Night in Hartford is something that has taken all 365 days to plan for.

There are events happening all across the area tomorrow, and the price of admission is a good attitude and a special pin.

It’s no surprise that after a year with countless school shootings and threats, health scares, and record inflation numbers, people are ready to move on.

“There is a lot of hype around New Years and you can start fresh and make it what you want. That’s the beauty of every new day. Take the magic and run with it,” said Sharon Perien, Danbury.

Thousands are expected to be out at First Night in Hartford’s New Year’s celebration.

“It’s a family tradition to always come down here, see the lights, the fireworks and the people,” said Marcell Smith, Hartford.

A lot has gone into the production of what’s to come.

“All the way from Christ Church to Improve to Wadsworth. lots of great partners,” said Jeff Devereux, Event Director, First Night Hartford.

For people who have made first night a tradition, they say it’s magical.

“It’s like the Hartford version of Disneyland here. I love it. Just the atmosphere is so much different when you’re here. Compared to the rest of Hartford it’s a magical feeling and I love coming here every New Year’s Eve just to experience it again,” said Marcell.

Thousands of fireworks are set to go off tomorrow to ring in the New Year.

If you are attending tomorrow, there are two shows of fireworks and events. The first is at 6 p.m. for kids, and 11 p.m. is when the party starts for the countdown.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.