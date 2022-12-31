SOMETHING’S COOKING: Little Pub in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - We are just hours away from another holiday weekend.

The Little Pub has a great team ready to help you celebrate New Year’s Day on Sunday.

“I got good coworkers, we work well together,” said Brent Simeon.

“It’s like family here,” said Timothy O’Brien. “Everyone works their hardest and they love doing it.”

“Just come and enjoy our food, it’s awesome,” said Jud O’Brien.

Co-owner Doug Grabe’s most efficient workers on the holiday will be all cooped up for New Years.

These lovely ladies live outside Doug’s Old Saybrook location.

“There’s 16 of them and we’ve done the math and they account to 5,000 eggs a year,” said Doug.

Little Pub’s honey is also made on site. The fresh ingredients are just part of the reason the restaurant’s Sunday brunch is second to none.

“If you’re in this business and you don’t like making people happy, you’re probably in the wrong business,” Doug said.

You’ll be happy at any of Little Pub’s five locations. They all look like historic European pubs and are really kicking things up this weekend for New Year’s Day.

The buck a shuck oysters will blow your mind, and so will the sunrise quesadilla with chipotle aioli. You can also go healthy with Little Pub’s world class avocado toast.

Start the year on the wild side with Little Pub’s chicken and waffles or monster breakfast burrito that they call the bruncherito, but you’ll need something to wash it down!

Along with their over the top Bloody Mary, Little Pub will feature their awesome espresso martini and champagne cocktails like bellinis and mimosas.

Little Pub has four locations in Fairfield County.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.