Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Thomaston Police: Five people safe after domestic disturbance involving firearm

(WABI)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Five people were safely removed from a home last night after police received a call about a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

Police say the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m.

A perimeter was immediately set up and police were able to make contact with the victims in the home.

When it was safe to do so, the five victims were removed from the home, leaving the suspect, Michael J. Grosso Jr., 52, barricaded in a bedroom on the second floor.

Plymouth Police Department and the Waterbury Emergency Response Team assisted in the removal of Grosso due to the severity and nature of the call.

Grosso was then taken into custody without injury.

Police say there was no threat to the public due to the fast response of first responders.

The Thomaston Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police Arrest 4, Seize a Loaded Handgun, and Narcotics.
Attempted $100,000 fraud leads to 4 narcotic and gun arrests
Technical Discussion: Ringing In The New Year With Some On & Off Rain..
Technical Discussion: A Damp End To 2022! 2023 Starts Off Very Mild, Rain Returns Tue-Thu, And Winter Temperatures By Friday!
Mug shot of Calvin Ennis
Police arrest wrong-way driver on New Years Eve morning
New Haven Distribution
10,000 COVID tests distributed in New Haven ahead of New Year’s Eve gatherings