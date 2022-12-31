Thomaston Police: Five people safe after domestic disturbance involving firearm

THOMASTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Five people were safely removed from a home last night after police received a call about a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

Police say the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m.

A perimeter was immediately set up and police were able to make contact with the victims in the home.

When it was safe to do so, the five victims were removed from the home, leaving the suspect, Michael J. Grosso Jr., 52, barricaded in a bedroom on the second floor.

Plymouth Police Department and the Waterbury Emergency Response Team assisted in the removal of Grosso due to the severity and nature of the call.

Grosso was then taken into custody without injury.

Police say there was no threat to the public due to the fast response of first responders.

The Thomaston Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

