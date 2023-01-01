Deadly NYE crash on Route 69

WOODBRIDGE, CT. (WFSB) - A vehicle traveling southbound on route 69 struck a utility pole.

This crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Clark Road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had not yet identified the driver pending notification of the family members.

Route 69 remains closed between Clark Road and Bond Road throughout the current utility restoration.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department at (203) 387-2511.

