Firefighters battle late afternoon blaze in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A late afternoon fire broke out in the area of West St. in Windsor Sunday afternoon.

Black plumes of smoke could be seen rising from miles away, as far away as Hartford.

Fire crews are on scene at 158 West St. in Windsor, battling flames and attempting to contain the fire.

There is no further information immediately available as to injuries or property damage.

Officials say the property at Grimshaw Tree Services and Nursery is affected by the fire.

