Two people were shot in a car in Hamden

This incident occurred around 2 a.m. near Exit 60 in Hamden.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAMDEN, CT. (WFSB) - State police confirmed that two or more people were shot in a car Sunday morning.

This occurred on Route 15 Southbound in the area of Exit 60 and has been closed pending investigation.

Reports stated that two patients have been transported to an area hospital.

The CSP Major Crime Squad has been requested to assist with the investigation.

Police asked that anyone traveling in the area please seek alternate routes.

It’s expected to be an extended highway closure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203)-393-4200.

This is an active investigation. Follow Channel 3 to stay updated.

