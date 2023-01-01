Water Main Break in Seymour shuts down Route 67

SEYMOUR, CT. (WFSB) - A 16 inch water line in Seymour caused Route 67 to closed down in both directions.

This happened on Sunday around 1 p.m. in the area off Day Street and Washington Avenue.

The State of Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) as well as Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) have been notified

Detours had been installed as a result of this incident by police.

Seymour’s fire department asked that everyone avoid the area while repairs are being made.

There has not been an estimated full restoration time.

