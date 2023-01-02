Contests
Bristol police investigate overnight deadly crash

Bristol police (file).
Bristol police (file).
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A woman was killed in an overnight crash that happened in Bristol.

According to Bristol police, the 57-year-old woman was driving along Farmington Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday when she crashed into a utility pole.

The crash happened in the are of the 700 block of Farmington Avenue.

The victim’s identity was not released because her family had not yet been notified.

Anyone who witnessed what happened was asked to contact Officer Katherine Verillo at 860-584-3031.

