The Clean Slate law gives many a second chance from cannabis convictions

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Marijuana has been legal here in Connecticut for a year and a half but starting today low-level convictions for possessing it will no longer be on thousands of people’s records.

Thanks to the Clean Slate law roughly 44,000 cases of low-level cannabis convictions will be automatically erased starting January 1.

Many were convicted of having a small amount of marijuana on them 15, 20, or even 30 years ago.

They did their time, but the record is still there. Now, they don’t have to tell employers, landlords, and school that the conviction ever even happened.

John Ward from Wethersfield said, “look how many people it’s affected just in terms of being able to get a good job and support your family. It’s just been a horrible injustice and it’s time for it to end.”

And Connecticut residents are less than 2 weeks away from legal recreational marijuana sales. That’ll start January 10. However, opinions about that go both ways.

“As a father of young kids, I’ve got some hesitations. But I guess we’ll see how it goes,” Ward said.

“Just like alcohol, I think it’s going to come with its problems, but I think just like alcohol it can be managed by responsible adults.”

Some people will need to file a petition in court depending on their conviction.

But for thousands, their slate is clean. The automatic erasure started today.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.