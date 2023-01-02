Funeral for the fallen North Haven firefighter

NORTH HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - This is a sad day for North Haven as firefighters prepare to say goodbye to one of their own.

While those emergencies keep coming in, firefighters must continue to answer the call while mourning the death of Matty Wirtz.

The day after Christmas will never be the same for the North Haven fire department.

The medical examiners officer confirms Matty Wirtz, a 22-year veteran firefighter died from cardiovascular disease after collapsing at the scene of a fire last Monday.

It was a gut-punch for friends who describe Wirtz as a man with an infectious personality.

Mike Torino, a friend of Matt Wirtz, mentioned that he was “quiet at first but once you got to know him his raspy voice and laugh consumed you and made you want to be around him.”

Calling hours are being held today from 3 to 7 at the North Haven funeral home.

Schools will be closed tomorrow for the funeral and North Haven high school will be used to transport people to the services.

Space will be critical as thousands of uniformed firefighters are expected to come out in a showing of support.

The funeral begins at 11 tomorrow at St. Barnabas church on Washington Avenue.

