Locals set new resolutions, fitness goals for 2023

Many people making fitness resolutions in the new year
By Marc Robbins
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A new year means new resolutions.

Every year millions of Americans set resolutions for the coming year, only to abandon them by February.

This year however, locals say they are going to stick to them this year because their goals are more realistic, and more enjoyable.

They say one way of doing that is to have fun while staying fit, like playing a game of pickleball.

“I play pickleball almost every day, so I like to come in here and play and warm up and get my knees ready since they’ve been replaced,” says pickleball player Margo Chase-Wells.

The game of pickleball gained popularity in 2022.

Locals say their resolution, in addition to working out, is to continue pickleball’s popularity in 2022.

Pickleball is a way for families and friends to spend quality time together.

“We bond plenty but he’s got 3 older brothers they like to spend a lot of time together,” says Joe Galatie from Wethersfield.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

