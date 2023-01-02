Senator Blumenthal proposes an “airline passenger bill of rights”

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - This morning Senator Richard Blumenthal is expected to urge congress as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to help better protect airline travelers.

At the peak of this epic meltdown, Southwest Airlines cancelled more than 60% of their operation.

Now, lawmakers are working to prevent something like this from ever happening again

A perfect storm between bad weather and an insufficient company-wide computer system is what southwest airlines said is to blame for nearly 16-thousand cancelled flights.

While other airline carriers like Delta, United, and American had some weather-related disruptions that were remedied quickly, Southwest Airlines could not seem to bounce back, and their problems only snowballed.

Now, lawmakers like Senator Blumenthal are proposing an “airline passenger bill of rights”

The goal is to ensure airlines provide passengers with fair compensation, refunds, and recourse in the event of airline-caused flight delays, and cancellations.

It also requires airlines to pay at least $1,350 to passengers denied boarding because of an oversold flight plus, immediate refunds for lost or damaged baggage.

