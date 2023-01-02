State police respond to thousands of calls for service, hundreds of crashes over New Year’s holiday weekend

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police said they responded to nearly 4,000 service calls and more than 200 crashes over the course of the New Year’s holiday weekend.

Troopers released their enforcement statistics as of Monday morning.

They said they responded to 3,864 calls for service, 292 speeding violations and 10 seatbelt violations.

They also made 34 driving under the influence arrests.

Troopers reported 203 crashes, 16 of which involved injuries. No one was killed, but two people suffered serious injuries in crashes that took place in Hartford and Colchester.

They also provided 324 motor assists.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.