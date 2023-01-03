Chowder Pot of Hartford to close after more than 30 years

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Chowder Pot of Hartford said it will be serving its last guests in the coming months.

The restaurant said that after more than 30 years, it will be closing the location.

It cited the age, size and constant amount of work needed to maintain a building of its size.

“The building originally opened in 1965 as Valle’s Steak House,” the restaurant said in a statement. “It was then the Hilltop Steakhouse before being sold again and reopening as the USS Chowder Pot IV in 1994. After almost 60 years and millions of customers, the location is showing its age.”

Chowder Pot also said that new businesses want to make the property their home.

“We have decided the right decision is to sell at this time,” it said. “We will continue to sell our delicious soups in area supermarkets as we take some time to weigh our options and decide where and in what form the Chowder Pot will pop up as next.”

The business said it would provide an update on an actual closing date when it sets one.

“We hope to see you again at least one more time in the coming months,” it said.

"

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.