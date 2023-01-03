Community remembers beloved Wallingford elementary school principal

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A community is mourning the loss of Pond Hill Elementary School’s beloved principal.

After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Kristin Vollero sadly passed away on Christmas Eve.

Family, friends, and colleagues of Mrs. Vollero honored the beautiful legacy she leaves behind.

This was her fifth year as principal at Pond Hill.

Born and raised in Connecticut, Mrs. Vollero courageously fought cancer.

She leaves behind her husband and two daughters.

Her colleagues said family was her passion and work was her mission. She was there for the families, and she advocated and respected all students. They said she led with her heart.

“I think it’s important that Kristin’s message was to keep a sparkle in your day. We just want to share that, that love is everything and safety, especially nowadays in school is important. Keep that sparkle in your eye and sparkle in your heart and love for education and you’ll go anywhere you want to go,” said Aimee Turner, Assistant Superintendent for Special Education.

“She is a very respected, cherished and loved person, educator and leader within our district and I think tonight is going to be a nice opportunity for all of us to come together and honor all that she’s done for our families, our students and all of us as colleagues,” said Danielle Bellizzi, Superintendent of Wallingford Public Schools.

Kids head back to school Tuesday. There will be extra counseling for the students and teachers. K9 dogs will also be here to offer support as well.

