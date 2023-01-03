Crash slows traffic in area of I-91 north, Route 15 north in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash has slowed traffic in the merging area for Interstate 91 north and Route 15 north in Meriden.

The state Department of Transportation reported that the exit 17 ramp on I-91 north to Route 15 north had one lane closed.

It first reported the crash around 4:25 a.m. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, state police reported that the left and center lanes of Route 15 north were closed in the area of exit 67.

#CTTraffic RT 15 northbound in the area of Exit 67 in Meriden - Left and Center Lanes are shut down for a motor vehicle accident investigation. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 3, 2023

Troopers said the lanes were closed while they investigate what happened.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

