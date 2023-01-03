Crash slows traffic in area of I-91 north, Route 15 north in Meriden
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash has slowed traffic in the merging area for Interstate 91 north and Route 15 north in Meriden.
The state Department of Transportation reported that the exit 17 ramp on I-91 north to Route 15 north had one lane closed.
It first reported the crash around 4:25 a.m. on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, state police reported that the left and center lanes of Route 15 north were closed in the area of exit 67.
Troopers said the lanes were closed while they investigate what happened.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
