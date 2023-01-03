East Hampton girls basketball coach suspended after pushing athlete during game

EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - An East Hampton High School basketball coach remains on suspension after an incident during a game last month.

Shaun Russell is the girls head basketball coach at East Hampton and he’s on leave for pushing a student athlete during a game on December 20.

Russell won’t coach the Lady Bellringers Tuesday night and it’s not known when or if he will again.

The school district, led by Superintendent Paul K. Smith, is investigating the incident.

The video, shot by Valley Regional High’s Student TV channel and posted to YouTube, shows Russell pushing one of his student athletes from one spot on the floor toward a different spot.

The player is not being identified because she is a minor.

Russell’s suspension came swiftly after the game.

“Regardless of the excitement of an athletic contest we expect our coaches to temper their behavior to represent the high ideals of East Hampton Public Schools” from Superintendent Smith.

The suspension is for basketball coaching only. Russell is still at his daily job at East Hampton High as the Athletic Director and that isn’t sitting well with some, including a fellow high school coaches.

“If it didn’t make it to the news, I’m sure this would have been swept under the floor, it raises questions about what has gone on in the past, what haven’t we seen. This was caught on camera in front of a bunch of people. I can only imagine that more has happened at practice or behind closed doors,” said Jason Mangini, Ski Coach for Wamogo / Litchfield High School.

“It was a bit much he didn’t have to do that, you could have just had her go over, cause the push, he fully pushed her. He didn’t have to do that,” said Avery Doyle, of East Hampton.

The completed investigation will be brought to the East Hampton Board of Education as soon as possible. In the meantime, those on the outside are left wondering, what the permanent result of this incident will be.

East Hampton will host Cromwell in a home game Tuesday night.

The assistant coaches will run the team.

East Hampton is off to a start 5-0 start to the season.

