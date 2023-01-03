Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man arrested in connection with South Windsor road rage incident

Terrence Stover was arrested in connection with a South Windsor road rage incident that...
Terrence Stover was arrested in connection with a South Windsor road rage incident that happened back on Oct. 21, 2022, police said.(South Windsor police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in South Windsor where someone pointed a gun at a victim, according to police.

Terrance Stover, 31, of Windsor, was arrested on Monday on an active arrest warrant.

Stover was charged with second-degree breach of peace, first-degree threatening, and second-degree reckless endangerment.

South Windsor police said Stover’s charges stem from an Oct. 21, 2022 road rage incident on Route 5 during which he was the driver in a vehicle that was alleged to someone inside point a firearm at the victim’s vehicle.

Stover was identified by the license plate on the vehicle and through the use of an intelligence sharing network used by law enforcement, police said. He was also picked out of a photo line-up by the victim.

Stover turned himself in at South Windsor police headquarters, and was processed and released on a $20,000 surety bond.

He was given a court date of Jan. 18 at Manchester Superior Court.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
State police respond to thousands of calls for service, hundreds of crashes over New Year’s holiday weekend
Tuesday afternoon rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Possible Record Warmth Tomorrow... Unsettled Pattern Continues Most of the Week!
I-91, Route 15 crash in Meriden - WFSB
Crash slows traffic in area of I-91 north, Route 15 north in Meriden
Wednesday rain - WFSB
FORECAST: Above average temps today, records possible by Wednesday