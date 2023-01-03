Man arrested in connection with South Windsor road rage incident

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in South Windsor where someone pointed a gun at a victim, according to police.

Terrance Stover, 31, of Windsor, was arrested on Monday on an active arrest warrant.

Stover was charged with second-degree breach of peace, first-degree threatening, and second-degree reckless endangerment.

South Windsor police said Stover’s charges stem from an Oct. 21, 2022 road rage incident on Route 5 during which he was the driver in a vehicle that was alleged to someone inside point a firearm at the victim’s vehicle.

Stover was identified by the license plate on the vehicle and through the use of an intelligence sharing network used by law enforcement, police said. He was also picked out of a photo line-up by the victim.

Stover turned himself in at South Windsor police headquarters, and was processed and released on a $20,000 surety bond.

He was given a court date of Jan. 18 at Manchester Superior Court.

