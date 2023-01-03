North Haven firefighter to be laid to rest today with full line of duty honors

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of uniformed first responders are expected in North Haven Tuesday morning to support a grieving community.

Fallen firefighter Matthias Wirtz will be laid to rest.

Wirtz collapsed from a cardiac event while fighting a fire last week.

His funeral is set to begin at 11 a.m. at St. Barnabas Church, during which the community will remember the firefighter who died doing what he did for 22 years.

Wirtz will be honored with full “line of duty” honors, officials told Channel 3.

His funeral will come more than a week after a fire that ripped through a home. The medical examiner’s office confirmed Wirtz died of cardiovascular disease after he collapsed at the scene.

Wirtz’s career began as a volunteer firefighter in the 1990s.

Along the way, he became known as a dedicated firefighter with an infectious personality and a memorable raspy voice.

Thousands of uniformed first responders were expected to pay their respects on Tuesday, not only to Wirtz, but to a profession that’s both dangerous and necessary.

“It’s important for us on the healing side to know somebody has your back, somebody is going to protect your family if someone is making the supreme sacrifice,” said Scott Bisson, North Haven deputy fire chief.

North Haven Public Schools were closed on Tuesday. The high school was slated to be used as a staging area.

School buses will bring mourners to and from the services, and the school resource officers will be on hand to offer support.

Calling hours were held on Monday.

Hundreds are turning out to say good-bye to a fallen North Haven firefighter.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.