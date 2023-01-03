Parents urged to keep an eye on their children’s health as they head back to school

(WFSB) – With the holiday break over for many students, parents said they’re keeping an eye on their children’s health, especially after visits with family.

Doctors said it’s no surprise that a lot of people have been getting sick.

They recommended that parents take some time to assess their children before they send them back to the classroom.

Snigdha Pradeep of Rocky Hill said she was excited to head back to school on Tuesday.

“I’m going to wear my super, super long dress,” Snigdha said.

After more than a week off, parents, including Snigdha’s, told Channel 3 that they were ready to send the kids back to school.

“I’m excited she’s going back to school,” said Vijaya Pradeep of Rocky Hill. “She’s bored with winter break.”

With COVID, flu and RSV numbers up, doctors urged parents to make sure they assess their kids and make sure they look healthy enough to head back to school.

“You have to be thinking about ‘can this kid make it through a day at school?’” said Jessica Holzer, associate professor, School of Health Sciences at the University of New Haven. “It’s not just whether or not they have a fever or a cold. Can this kid really make it safely though a day at school?”

Doctors said symptoms to keep an eye out for included fever, sore throat, fatigue, cough, runny nose, and worsening symptoms.

Holzer had some suggestions.

First, she said parents should determine if the symptoms are new or ongoing.

Then, they should figure out how serious the symptoms have been. For example, was it one cough or was it a coughing fit that turned into a distraction?

“If the kid is mild cough, seems to not be a new symptom, doesn’t seem to be progressing and getting any worse, isn’t associated with other symptoms, doesn’t have pink eye, sore throat, ear infection, you could always just choose to mask up the kid,” Holzer said.

Masks have been making a comeback.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended masks for four counties in Connecticut: Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven. Residents there were advised to wear a mask indoors in public.

“I know it can be hard to have a discussion with kids about putting that mask back on, especially if they’re the only one in the classroom, but that is a good way to mitigate, especially with coughing, it’s a way to slow down the droplets that can come out of a kid,” Holzer said.

Holzer said there’s no need to panic, but people also shouldn’t dismiss the diseases.

COVID, the flu and RSV are not like the common cold. They can lead to worse. Doctors recommended testing, masking up and taking extra precautions.

