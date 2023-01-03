Rollover crash closes part of Route 9 south in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 9 southbound is closed in Middletown Tuesday evening after a rollover crash.

State police said the highway is shut down in the area of Exit 11.

Serious injuries are reported, police said.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

They do not have an estimate for when the area could reopen.

