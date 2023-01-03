Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Rollover crash closes part of Route 9 south in Middletown

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 9 southbound is closed in Middletown Tuesday evening after a rollover crash.

State police said the highway is shut down in the area of Exit 11.

Serious injuries are reported, police said.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

They do not have an estimate for when the area could reopen.

Follow traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

I-91, Route 15 crash in Meriden - WFSB
Crash slows traffic in area of I-91 north, Route 15 north in Meriden
A traffic alert has been issued.
Dump truck rollover impacts traffic on Route 9 north in Berlin
A traffic alert has been issued.
I-691 west in Southington reopens after serious crash
More than 3 miles of congestion was reported on I-95 south in Milford because of an overturned...
I-95 south in Milford is congested due to a crash