A student’s passion for music and plans to ‘play’ it forward

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Newington High School band student is learning how to channel his love for music.

High school senior, Nate Michaud wants to use music to help others one day.

He plays several instruments and recently just returned from a prestigious national festival in Maryland.

Michaud was one of the few that auditioned for the festival and selected to play.

Despite only being in grade 12, this high school student plays more than just a few instruments.

“I play the french horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, piano, saxophone, bass,” Michaud said. “I’m trying to remember. There’s also percussion. Does singing count?”

He started practicing young after watching a Disney Channel cartoon as a kid.

“I watched the TV show Little Einstein’s, and they would always have one classical music piece,” Michaud said. “I loved it. The fast phrases would make me excited. The slow phrases would make me tired. And I would wave my hands in the air like a conductor.”

By grade 5, he took control of his love for music and spent that summer teaching himself how to play the french horn.

“The french horn is my main instrument,” Michaud stated. “It was just a deep interest. It was kind of like it was waking up. It was like I want to do more, I want to keep learning instruments.”

Last fall, his hard work paid off when Michaud was selected for the National Association for Music Education All National Honor Ensemble.

He was one of only 20 french horn players chosen across the country.

“I knew I was capable of doing it because since the 5th grade I had put in all this practice time,” Michaud said.

It’s clear that Michaud attributed his skill to practicing day in and day out, but also his passion for music cannot be ignored.

“I feel like those two hold hands together. Practice and passion go together,” Michaud said. “I don’t feel like I practice. I have so much passion and love for what I do; it’s like a hobby.”

It’s a hobby he plans to turn into a profession.

Nate Michaud wants to use his gift to come back to Newington High School to teach.

“There’s so much love I have for music that I want to inspire others and teach them what I know,” Michaud said.

Michaud not only wants to perform and make music but also make sure his hard work pays off by passing it forward.

