2 arrested for 2021 murder in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested in connection with a murder that happened in North Haven in the summer of 2021.

Armani Salcedo Jr., 22, and Dean Matta Jr., 24, both of New Haven, were charged in connection with the death of Davonte Warren on July 17, 2021.

On that date, North Haven officers said they responded to a report of gunfire on Dixwell Avenue.

They found a vehicle crashed on the Route 40 connector occupied by Warren, who was pronounced dead on scene from a gunshot wound. Witnesses said they saw a vehicle pull next to Warren’s and two of the occupants fire several shots towards the victim’s car as both drivers sped off.

After a long investigation, detectives said they identified the men who were together in the suspect vehicle and were responsible for the murder.

Salcedo was held on a $2 million bond. He was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Matta was in custody for weapons charges that stemmed from an earlier North Haven arrest, but will be charged on Wednesday and held on an additional $2 million bond. He’ll also be charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

“We are thankful for the many agencies who assisted in this investigation, including, but not limited to; the New Haven Police Dept., East Haven Police Dept., Hamden Police Dept., Connecticut State Police, New Haven FBI, ATF, DEA, New Haven Shooting Crimes Task Force, and the New Haven States Attorney’s Office,” North Haven police said. “It is through these partnerships we are able to keep our communities safe and remove violent offenders from our streets.”

