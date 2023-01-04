A 36-year old man makes sexual comments towards a 14-year old

WESTPORT, CT. (WFSB) - Westport police were notified of a YouTube video alleging that a man communicated sexual language toward a 14-year old boy.

The video showed four individuals in the parking lot of 397 Post Road East.

Three of the individuals said that they were communicating in an online chat with the fourth identified as 36-year old Paul Sastrum.

The three alleged that Sastrum had been sending the 14-year old sexually explicit comments and intentions wanting to meet up.

The recording group said that Sastrum wanted to meet at the parking lot in Westport when the group started videoing the incident.

Sastrum left in a vehicle with a Connecticut registration plate that enabled police to identify him.

He was later arrested for coercing a minor with computer service for sex on December 28.

