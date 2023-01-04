Carbon monoxide incident under investigation in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A carbon monoxide incident prompted a police investigation in Waterbury.

Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police Department confirmed to Channel 3 that officers were at a location on Grove Street on Wednesday morning.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.