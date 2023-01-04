Police: portions of I-91 in Windsor Locks closed due to crash involving fire apparatus

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - Public safety dispatchers have confirmed that a Windsor Locks fire department vehicle was involved in a collision early this morning.

Shortly before 4 A.M., fire crews responded to I-91 between Exit 40 and 38A, when a department vehicle was subsequently involved in a collision.

A crash involving a rescue truck from the Windsor Locks fire department. (Windsor Locks Fire Department)

The fire apparatus, unoccupied at the time of the collision, was struck by a passing passenger vehicle.

The truck was operating at the scene of an unrelated motor vehicle accident at the time of the collision.

Fire truck crash on I-91 in Windsor Locks. (Windsor Locks Fire Department)

Possible injuries have been reported and one patient has been transported to a nearby hospital.

The 3 right lanes are closed at this time as officials investigate the incident.

This is a developing story, stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.