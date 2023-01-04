Police: portions of I-91 in Windsor Locks closed due to crash involving fire apparatus
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - Public safety dispatchers have confirmed that a Windsor Locks fire department vehicle was involved in a collision early this morning.
Shortly before 4 A.M., fire crews responded to I-91 between Exit 40 and 38A, when a department vehicle was subsequently involved in a collision.
The fire apparatus, unoccupied at the time of the collision, was struck by a passing passenger vehicle.
The truck was operating at the scene of an unrelated motor vehicle accident at the time of the collision.
Possible injuries have been reported and one patient has been transported to a nearby hospital.
The 3 right lanes are closed at this time as officials investigate the incident.
This is a developing story, stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.