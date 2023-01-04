Contests
Geno Auriemma to miss UConn women’s basketball game against Butler

(WYMT)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) – UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will miss the Huskies’ game at Butler Tuesday night, the school announced.

The university said Auriemma is feeling unwell.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over head coaching duties, the school said. The Huskies are 15-0 when Dailey coaches in Auriemma’s place.

This is the third game Auriemma will miss this season. He previously missed wins against Florida State and Seton Hall.

The Huskies are ranked 5 in the nation with a record of 11-2. They are 4-0 in Big East conference play.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

