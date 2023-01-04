Lamont, Bysiewicz set to be sworn in for 2nd terms today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State leaders will be sworn into office on Wednesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be sworn into office for their second terms.

The 2023 Connecticut inauguration ceremony will begin at noon at the William A. O’Neill State Armory in Hartford.

It’s a jam-packed day for both Lamont and Bysiewicz, and will culminate with an inaugural ball, a tradition that dates back to the colonial times.

Bysiewicz is scheduled to receive her oath at the state capitol building during the state Senate session at 10 a.m.

Then at noon, the inauguration ceremony is set at the armory.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and Connecticut native Michael Bolton.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the honorees will get a 19-gun salute and a military helicopter flyover from the Connecticut National Guard.

It will be followed by the State of the State address at the state House of Representatives chamber.

At 6:30 p.m., all will gather for the inaugural ball at The Bushnell.

